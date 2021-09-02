New Xbox Game Pass: 4 games are available today including FF XIII | Xbox one

After a busy August, September is kicking off with a bang for Xbox Game Pass. The list of the first games for September’s Xbox Game Pass is starting to take shape and today 4 new games are making their debut. You can now find Craftopia, Final Fantasy XIII and Signs of the Sojourner in the service while Surgeon Simulator 2 will be available later today.

All of them are playable on Xbox, PC and mobile with the exception of Final Fantasy XIII which is not available through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Download Craftopia (Console, PC & Cloud)

You arrive on a small island filled with animals, resources and endless possibilities. What you do will be up to you: amass resources, harvest, fight bosses, capture enemies, build a charming house, unlock new islands, explore the world and more! What will you do when all of your dreams can be fulfilled?

> Download Craftopia

Download FINAL FANTASY XIII (Console & PC)

In the RPG Final Fantasy XIII, a group of brave humans battle fate in Cocoon, the utopian sky city, and in Pulse, a primeval world. Follow Lightning, the heroine, for nervous fights and a grand adventure in a mysterious world where everything is yet to be discovered.

> Download FINAL FANTASY XIII





Download Signs of the Sojourner (Console, PC & Cloud)

Signs of the Sojourner is a narrative card game focused on human relationships. Your deck represents your character and defines their experiences and relationships. You take over your mother’s store following her death and must travel to find merchandise to present. The path will be paved with upbeat stories, sensitive characters and other beautiful surprises in a world where climate change has made life difficult.

> Download Signs of the Sojourner

Download Surgeon Simulator 2 (Console, PC & Cloud)

Put on your gown and play solo or online with 3 friends (maximum) in this physics-based surgical simulation game. Competition or co-op, the choice is yours, unless it’s the incredible Creation mode that interests you. Uncover the mysteries of Bossa Labs Medical Center and save Bob’s life.

> Download Surgeon Simulator 2