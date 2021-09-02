News | Coronavirus: vaccine doses suspended in Japan contained metal particles

The impurities discovered in batches of the anti-Covid vaccine from Moderna in Japan were revealed after analysis to be metallic particles, the American company said on Wednesday, which ensures that this incident did not pose “excessive security risk“of consumers.

Japan announced last week to suspend the use of vaccines from three batches, representing more than 1.6 million doses, after reports from several vaccination centers finding foreign bodies in vials of vaccine.





Analyzes were carried out by Moderna on one of the batches in question: the particle found was found to be of “stainless steel”, according to a joint statement with the Japanese pharmaceutical group Takeda, which imports and distributes the vaccine in the Japanese archipelago.

The problem stems from a production line of a subcontractor in Spain, Rovi, which produces Moderna’s vaccines for markets outside the United States.

According to the survey conducted by Rovi, “the most probable cause” is “friction between two pieces of metal installed in the production line plugging module, due to improper assembly“, explains the press release.

The doses of these three lots will be recalled to be withdrawn from the market from Thursday, according to the press release.