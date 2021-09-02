Nicole Coste dismantles rumors about other hidden children of Albert of Monaco

In Paris Match, Nicole Coste, mother of the eldest son of Prince Albert of Monaco, gave her opinion on the potential other hidden children of the sovereign.
Her child is now an eighteen year old young man. Nicole coste is the mother of Prince Albert’s “illegitimate” son, Alexander, and his ex-partner. They met during a Paris-Nice flight in 1997, Nicole Coste being a flight attendant at the time. Their relationship continued for five years and it was in 2003 that their son Alexandre was born. In 2005, Nicole Coste made the front page of Paris Match and tells his story. It was that year that Prince Albert decided to publicly recognize Alexander. But Alexandre is not the only child of his father.
“Deny all villainy”
A year later, we learn that the prince had a first child, a daughter born in 1992 from a short relationship with the American Tamara Rotolo, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi. In addition, Albert II of Monaco is the father of twins, Gabriella and Jacques, with his wife, Princess Charlene Wittstock married in 2010. In a long interview with Paris Match this September 2, the former companion of Albert of Monaco, Nicole Coste, who wanted to restore some truths about her son and “deny all the villainies said about (her)”, confided in his relations – not always cordial – with the Rock but also on rumors which have been circulating for years about Albert of Monaco.
“Another scandal to do harm”
When asked about the surname of her son, Grimaldi-Coste, Nicole Coste replied: “This name is the one that was already written on her first passport, obtained in 2005 at the age of 2. As a mother, I would love if he just wears his father’s name, like his sister Jazmin and his other siblings. They are four in total. “ So, Nicole Coste took the opportunity to address the rumors that run about possible other illegitimate children of Albert of Monaco. And on this point, it is formal: “I take this opportunity to say thatthere are no others. This story of a Brazilian woman who claims that Albert is the father of her child is completely fabricated. I got involved, pretending I knew her, which is not true. She made equally false arguments. This is undoubtedly yet another scandal created to cause harm. “