More

    Nike closes its offices for a week for the mental health of its employees

    Business


    CORONAVIRUS – Nike has decided to allow its employees who work at its US headquarters to take a week to “de-stress” in the face of the various pressures generated by the coronavirus.

    Earlier this week, Matt Marrazzo, head of global marketing for the sportswear brand, explained that offices in the state of Oregon are going to be idle until Friday and that managers will offer their team to put work aside to prioritize their mental health.


    “Take the time to rest, to de-stress, to spend time with those around you. Don’t work. For a year (or two) like no other, taking the time to rest and recover is essential to continue to be efficient and healthy, ”writes Marrazzo on the LinkedIn platform.

    “Everyone is human”

    Like several other American companies, the official says he recognizes that “this year has been hard” and that it is important to understand that “everyone is human” and has gone through a traumatic period.

    While teleworking has pushed many employees around the world to work more and see the border between professional and personal time blurred, Marrazzo assures that if the decision is good for business it is because it will be beneficial to the people. employees.

    “It’s not just ‘a week’s vacation’, it’s acknowledging that we know how to prioritize mental health while doing the job that needs to be done,” he promises.

    See also on The HuffPost: In Texas, this father undresses to demand the compulsory mask at school


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIn Marseille, Macron promises the police “means to act” against drug trafficking
    Next articletwo new French medals in cycling, a host of swimming qualifications … What to remember from the night in Tokyo

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC