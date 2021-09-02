Nike closes its offices for a week for the mental health of its employees

Mike Segar via Reuters Nike shuts US offices for a week over employee mental health (pictured March 11, 2020 in New York)

CORONAVIRUS – Nike has decided to allow its employees who work at its US headquarters to take a week to “de-stress” in the face of the various pressures generated by the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Matt Marrazzo, head of global marketing for the sportswear brand, explained that offices in the state of Oregon are going to be idle until Friday and that managers will offer their team to put work aside to prioritize their mental health.





“Take the time to rest, to de-stress, to spend time with those around you. Don’t work. For a year (or two) like no other, taking the time to rest and recover is essential to continue to be efficient and healthy, ”writes Marrazzo on the LinkedIn platform.

“Everyone is human”

Like several other American companies, the official says he recognizes that “this year has been hard” and that it is important to understand that “everyone is human” and has gone through a traumatic period.

While teleworking has pushed many employees around the world to work more and see the border between professional and personal time blurred, Marrazzo assures that if the decision is good for business it is because it will be beneficial to the people. employees.

“It’s not just ‘a week’s vacation’, it’s acknowledging that we know how to prioritize mental health while doing the job that needs to be done,” he promises.

