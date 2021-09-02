Nintendo Switch: the best co-op game on sale

Overcooked! All You Can Eat for Nintendo Switch is currently on sale at Amazon! With a discount of -39%, the game is available for less than 20 €! An excellent price for this party-game which will require excellent coordination!

Overcooked! it is THE license for fans of cooperation games between friends! In addition, this version contains episodes 1 and 2 of the license with all of their DLCs. This represents more than 200 levels and multitudes of dishes to prepare, all for less than 20 €!

Buy Overcooked! All you can eat at € 19 at Amazon

Overcooked! is a license which brings a simple concept: you have to prepare meals, and this, in a limited time. Alone or with others, you will have to coordinate in order to be as efficient as possible to satisfy your customers. But, you will have to deal with a kitchen that will be in unusual places and which will bring random events that will require you to adapt to each situation.

This is all the salt of Overcooked! because, beyond the simple kitchen, you may as well find yourself managing services from a haunted mansion, flying on hot air balloons, in a working mine, or even on a highway. And it will be up to you to manage to still manage to send the sushi to table 12, stir-fried rice at 4 and a beef bourguignon in the dining room, all without spilling or burning any dish!

In addition to that, the All you can eat version adds many gameplay mechanics, like the Switcheroo, which can thanks to a vortex send you to the other end of your kitchen!





In short, we are in front of a game of the party-game genre which reserves you great moments of fun with friends, whether it is IRL or online!

