No more “OK Google”? Here are several examples where you could do without this sentence.

According to 9to5 Google, the Google Assistant could add more precise voice shortcuts to the detriment of the traditional “Hey Google” or “OK Google”.

Admittedly, when talking to your watch, phone or connected speaker, you would like to avoid going through the box ” Hey google ” Where “Ok Google“. We would also like him to avoid sneaking us in, but that’s another subject.

According to9to5Googlewho, for once, had fun digging through the latest version of the Google Assistant application to find hidden lines of code, we should soon be able to abandon the famous primer.

The Guacamole project

The specialized site had already spotted some shortcuts in April, gathered behind the project name “Guacamole”. And Google seems to have spun the culinary metaphor since vocal shortcuts now appear under the code name of “salsas”.

These Salsas should allow you to ask your assistant to perform certain actions without even saying “Hey Google”. However, they would only work with the voice of the primary user.

It should be possible to choose which shortcuts to enable and disable. What to avoid launching alarms at all costs.

What shortcuts?

The shortcuts are grouped into the following categories: Recommended, Alarms, Connection, General Info, Lights, Media Stopwatch, Todo list.

Here are the different shortcuts that might be available one day:





Set alarms: “Set an alarm for 7 a.m.”.

Cancel alarms: “Cancel alarm”

View alarms: “What time is my alarm set?” “

Send broadcasts: “Send a broadcast”

Answer calls: “Answer” and “Decline”

Asking the time: “What time is it?” “

Asking the weather: “What’s the weather like?” “

Turn lights on and off: “Turn on the light”

Increase and decrease brightness: “Increase brightness”

Adjust the volume: “Increase the volume”

Pause and resume music: “Pause music”.

Skip songs: “Skip this song”

Set the timers: “Set a timer for 2 minutes”

Cancel the timers: “Cancel the timer”

Pausing and resuming the timers: “Pause the timer”

Reset the timer: “Reset the timer”

Display the timer: “How much time is left?” “

Reminders: “Create a reminder”

Family notes: “Create a family note”

Of course, note that this is only a taste of a feature that Google is developing, and that there are still many questions. For example, we do not know which devices would be compatible.

In addition, for now, the shortcuts are only visible in the English language, and it is not known if such efforts are being made for shortcuts in French.