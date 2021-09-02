More

    Nordi Mukiele called in for reinforcement

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

    Didier Deschamps announced it a few minutes after the draw against Bosnia yesterday (1-1). After the expulsion of Jules Koundé, tenured at the right-back position in Strasbourg, and due to the absence of injured Benjamin Pavard, the Blues coach said he would call for reinforcement in this sector. Done, since Nordi Mukiele is selected for the next two games against Ukraine on Saturday and Finland on Tuesday. An announcement made by his club RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old is celebrating his first selection call.

    to summarize

    After the expulsion of Jules Koundé, tenured at the right-back position in Strasbourg, and due to the absence of injured Benjamin Pavard, the Blues coach said he would call for reinforcement in this sector. Done, since Nordi Mukiele is selected for the next two games against Ukraine on Saturday and Finland on Tuesday.

    Florian Sermaise


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJPMorgan Chase agrees to pay 25 million euros in fine to end prosecution
    Next articleRare images of shooting stars plunging to Earth and leprechauns photographed from space

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC