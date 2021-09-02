Nordi Mukiele called in for reinforcement

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

Didier Deschamps announced it a few minutes after the draw against Bosnia yesterday (1-1). After the expulsion of Jules Koundé, tenured at the right-back position in Strasbourg, and due to the absence of injured Benjamin Pavard, the Blues coach said he would call for reinforcement in this sector. Done, since Nordi Mukiele is selected for the next two games against Ukraine on Saturday and Finland on Tuesday. An announcement made by his club RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old is celebrating his first selection call.

Der Joker für Frankreich 👏🃏🇫🇷 Nordi #Mukiele wurde heute nachträglich in das Aufgebot der @French team berufen. Er reist nun zu seiner Premiere als französischer A-Nationalspieler. Er kam bereits in 15 Spielen für Frankreichs Jugendnationalmannschaften zum Einsatz. pic.twitter.com/PRYFlK1pna

– RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) September 2, 2021