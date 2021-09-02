North Korea refuses 3 million doses of Covid vaccine

North Korea has refused Covax’s proposal for three million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

New refusal from North Korea. On Wednesday, the North Korean regime refused a proposal from Covax, the body distributing vaccines to the most disadvantaged countries, to donate three million doses of Sinovac Biotech (China) vaccine against Covid-19, asking that these vaccines “be returned to hard-hit countries given the limited access to vaccines against Covid-19 and the recent waves in some countries”, explained a spokesperson for Unicef ​​quoted by “Korea Herald ”. Already last June, North Korea refused 1.9 million AstraZeneca vaccines, citing concerns about side effects.

Officially, North Korea still has no cases of Covid-19. From the start of the pandemic in China, the country closed its borders and limited internal movement, but the health situation remains a mystery. Last June, Kim Jong Un sacked several senior regime officials, accused of a “serious incident” linked to the Covid-19 pandemic but without being specified. The dictator had denounced a “lack of competence” and an “irresponsibility” on the part of the sacked officials, to whom he also reproached their “passivity” and “negligence” which caused “a great crisis with serious consequences in terms of security of the state and the population ”.





“Tense food situation”

If the border closure since January 2020 is presented as one of the reasons for the absence of Covid-19 contamination in North Korea, it has had severe consequences on an economy already considerably weakened by international sanctions. Before the summer, Kim Jong Un admitted that North Korea was facing a “tense food situation”, but that he did not link to these two causes, accusing the agricultural sector of not having “been able to achieve its goal. of grain production due to the damage caused by typhoons last year ”.

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the North Korean regime had restarted the Yongbyon nuclear reactor, which had been shut down since December 2018. This announcement, based on satellite images because the IAEA experts were expelled from the country in 2009, comes at the end of several strong statements by Kim Jong Un, who had in particular last year announced to “strengthen” the North Korean nuclear deterrence against the failure of negotiations with the United States, from which he hoped to lift heavy economic sanctions. Last January, the dictator declared the United States “greatest enemies” of North Korea, thus once again justifying nuclear and ballistic programs as a response to the Americans. He added that “further planning research for a nuclear submarine has been completed and is about to enter the final review process.”