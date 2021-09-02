“Now we can say it” … the strange revelation of Mika on a star in The Voice

She thought maybe it was never going to be known… However, Kylie Minogue has just been thrown around by Mika. But what did the coach of The Voice have revealed that no one knew? Did she offer a playback performance when everyone thought it was live? Has she lost any of her clothes without anyone knowing? No, none of that.

As a reminder, the Australian star was invited to the TF1 tele-hook 7 years ago. The opportunity for the “talents” of the 2014 season to rub shoulders with a planetary star, but not only. Indeed, the now 53-year-old artist didn’t just come to sing a few of her songs and leave home immediately, fans still remember: Dannii’s sister was chosen to be the co-star. -coach of Mika for the battles. A “post” that she had already occupied in the British version and which undoubtedly played a lot in the minds of the producers of the French version to choose it. Especially since she knew perfectly how to express herself in French!





But Mika has just ended the masquerade. Indeed, 7 years later, the artist finally revealed the truth about the words of the British singer in the language of Molière. In reality, it was a huge montage and a simple staging: “The truth, now, we can say it… Kylie Minogue did not speak French. The shoot, instead of taking an hour, took us five. I wrote French. I was his coach “.

There is no doubt that this news is likely to disappoint many fans. The most important thing is still the fact that we didn’t see anything at the time. Kylie Minogue giving us the impression of having always lived in our country and practiced our language. On this point, Mika and the interpreter of Can’t Get You Out Of My Head managed their acting so much that we saw nothing but fire.

