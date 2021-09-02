Number of people with dementia expected to jump 40% by 2030, WHO says



THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WITH DEMENTIA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 40% BY 2030

GENEVA (Reuters) – Nearly 55 million people worldwide have dementia, a neurological syndrome estimated to cost some $ 1.3 trillion (€ 1.097 billion) annually, and the number is expected to increase by 40% d ‘by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

This chronic or progressive syndrome can be caused by stroke, brain injury or Alzheimer’s disease and affects memory, spatial orientation, learning ability, language, judgment and ability to perform daily tasks. It mainly affects the elderly.

With the aging of the population, the number of people with dementia is expected to reach 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050, says the WHO in a report.





Only one in four countries has adequate infrastructure to take care of patients with this syndrome and support their families, adds the WHO, urging governments to take up this public health challenge.

“Dementia takes away the memory, autonomy and dignity of millions of people, but it also robs us of our loved ones,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“The world is abandoning people with dementia and that is unfortunate,” he added.

In 2015, ministers of health agreed on a global plan of action for diagnostics and care, but they are not expected to meet the targets they set for 2025.

“Dementia is a global public health problem as more than 60% of people with dementia live in low- and middle-income countries,” said Katrin Seeher, expert in the mental health department at WHO, during a press conference.

Access to medicines, hygiene products, furniture adapted to people with dementia is easier in rich countries where the level of reimbursement is higher than in low-income countries, notes the WHO report.

Katrin Seeher notes that the syndrome can also affect people under the age of 65; this is called premature dementia – about 10% of cases.

(1 euro = $ 1.1847)

(Report Stephanie Nebehay; French version Khadija Adda-rezig, edited by Sophie Louet)