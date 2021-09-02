Nuno Mendes was part of Portugal’s stunning victory over Ireland

This Wednesday evening at 8:45 p.m., the Portuguese national team faces Ireland in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. A match that concerns a 2 players from Paris Saint-Germain, Portuguese side: Danilo Pereira, mid-29 years, and Nuno Mendes, 19-year-old left-back who signed in the last hours of the transfer window. They were substitutes, but the second entered in the 62nd minute in place of Raphaël Guerreiro (27, Borussia Dortmund).

The Portuguese trembled in this match, despite a large domination: 29 shots at 6, 73% of possession and 14 corners at 3. The fault opening the scoring of John Egan (28-year-old defender) in the 45th minute and to an impressive Portuguese inefficiency (7 shots on target). But Portugal could count on its star Cristiano Ronaldo (36, Manchester United) to turn the situation around in the last minutes. This thanks to two heads, first in the 89th minute and then in the 96th, after additional time.

A success full of emotions during which Nuno Mendes was able to play about 30 minutes to bring in particular his offensive qualities. We can note that he touched the ball on the action of the second goal, even if it was only a fairly simple pass which led a little later to an overflow to the right. At least he knew not to rush despite the situation.





The summary of the match: