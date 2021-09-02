OM transfer report: 11 recruits for € 54m + € 34m in purchase options

Olympique de Marseille recruited 11 players this summer for 54 million euros in net purchase and 34 million euros in call options.

Ultra active on the recruitment front, it is paradoxically in the departures section that OM has been the busiest. No less than 14 players left the club this summer, and not the least: Florian Thauvin and Valère Germain at the end of their contract, or Michaël Cuisance in return for a loan from Bayern Munich. But irony: while OM relied on sales to buy, they sold very poorly… but bought anyway! The only paid departure is that of Maxime Lopez, left for Sassuolo for an amount estimated between 1 and 3 million euros. But Boubacar Kamara and Duje Caleta-Car, whose sales were to fill the coffers, are still there!





Here are the 11 OM recruits during this 2021 summer transfer window: