Only 29 seats sold: Jean-Marie Bigard’s show replaced by a lottery

While it was to be played in front of more than 400 people, Jean-Marie Bigard’s show gathered only 29 reservations …

Wednesday 1er September, the socio-cultural center of Trélissac (Dordogne) should have welcomed Jean-Marie Bigard and his show 100% jokes. Instead, it was a lottery that took place, the fault of too few reservations. According to the newspaper Le Figaro, only 29 seats had been sold, while between 400 and 450 people were expected at the comedian’s show.





However, means had been deployed to promote the arrival of Jean-Marie Bigard. Asked by Le Figaro, Anthony Tharaud, president of the association Le Rêve en Musique, which organized the event, explains having spent more than 2,000 euros on communication. He pursues : “Is it because of the bullshit Bigard says? I don’t know, but 29 seats sold, I’ve never seen that. “

Open on June 21, reservations are closed a little over a month later, due to the lack of enthusiasm for Jean-Marie Bigard’s show. The lottery mounted in haste to replace him brought together 200 people. Notorious figure of the anti-ax movement, is the comedian for a time at the top of the bill paying the price for his political commitment?