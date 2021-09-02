Over 70 students kidnapped by gunmen from northwest high school

Nigeria hit again by massive kidnapping of students. On Wednesday 73 young people were kidnapped by armed men. In the morning, the attackers invaded the high school located near Maradun, in Zamfara state, in the north-west of the country. The tragedy adds to the long list of attacks targeting schools that the Nigerian authorities are struggling to stop.

“The kidnapping took place after the school was invaded by a large number of armed bandits,” spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, adding that the police were working with the army to try to free the students.

1,000 students kidnapped in a few months

States in the north and center of the country have long been plagued by serious security unrest, with criminal groups carrying out mass attacks, looting and kidnappings in remote rural areas. But the incidents have intensified in recent months, sparking sharp criticism against authorities unable to restore order.





Since the beginning of the year, these groups have increased kidnappings in schools and other educational establishments throughout the region, to demand ransoms from the relatives of the victims. Nearly 1,000 students were kidnapped in a few months. Many were released after spending several weeks or months in captivity, but dozens of students are still being held by their captors.

President Muhammadu Buhari under pressure

In Zamfara, 18 students kidnapped in mid-August from an agricultural college were released last week. Around 100 children abducted in May from an Islamic seminary in Niger State and 32 others, abducted in July from a Baptist school in Kaduna State, have also been released in recent days.

President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure due to growing insecurity despite the deployment of the army in areas where criminal gangs have established camps.