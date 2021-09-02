“overwhelmed”, Belmadi sends a message to Atal

Victim of a new injury with OGC Nice, right-back Youcef Atal has once again withdrawn from Algeria for the current rally. Fennecs coach, Djamel Belmadi, who had criticized the hygiene of life de l’Aiglon in the past, lamented this new physical glitch.





“We are all overwhelmed every time he gets hurt. It even became a fear. His injury hurts for him because he will have to work psychologically at first. It’s hard to get by», Regretted the technician at a press conference on the eve of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers this Thursday against Djibouti. The winner of CAN 2019 still extended his hand to the Niçois.

“Atal is a quality player. We support him and he knows it. If necessary, our staff is at your disposal. I am often in contact with him. We do everything we can. He understood the mistakes of the past but I don’t live with him either“, Nevertheless slipped Belmadi, before releasing:”We do not bet our game on a player. This shows us that we have to rely on everyone. Well, Atal is a right-back, which is less damaging. Other players have convinced in some matches when called upon.A way of reminding everyone that Atal’s place in the selection is starting to weaken, even if Mehdi Zeffane, Houcine Benayada or even Mohamed Réda Halaimia do not yet have a level likely to prevent the Azurean from sleeping …

