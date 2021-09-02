OVHcloud officially launches its qualified SecNumCloud offer

BRIEF // With the SecNumCloud qualification granted at the start of the year by the National Information Systems Security Agency for its hosted private cloud offer, OVHcloud is opening up the market for “operators of vital importance”.

OVHcloud announced, Thursday, September 2, 2021, the availability of its cloud hosted private sector which obtained the SecNumCloud qualification from the National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi) at the start of the year. This certification, a consecration in terms of confidence granted by the State to French and European service providers cloud such as OVHcloud, is awarded to companies whose infrastructure cloud meets a set of security criteria. For example, it had already been granted to services from Oodrive and 3DS Outscale. Ultimately, it is about strengthening the legal and technical security of French companies and administrations.





It thus opens the way to hosting for OVHcloud cloud sensitive data of “operators of vital importance”, i.e. French companies and administrations “who operate or use facilities deemed essential for the survival of the nation”, according to the definition of Anssi.

The company founded by Octave Klaba indicates in a press release that its solution “is now available for organizations from new hyper-secure data centers, connected to a completely isolated and end-to-end encrypted network”. Victim in March 2021 of a violent fire that struck several data centers in Strasbourg, OVHcloud now claims to aim for SecNumCloud qualification for all of its services cloud.