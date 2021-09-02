“Painful choices”: evacuated Americans are “haunted” by the abandonment of their Afghan partners

The majority of Afghans who worked with Washington and wanted to flee to the United States could not be evacuated from Afghanistan. Back in their country, American diplomats are said to be “haunted” by the choices they had to make during the Kabul airlift and “by the people” that they were unable to help in this first phase of the process. the operation.

“I would say that this feeling concerns the majority of them, on the basis of testimonies of the people whom we were able to support”, said a senior official of the American diplomacy, on the front line of the gigantic evacuation operation which has ended Monday with the final withdrawal of the United States.

“It involved compromises and really painful choices,” he says. For me trying to communicate our priorities in the days when we had an effective system with the Taliban to facilitate bus access. For American consular officials who heroically were at access points with the Marines or the US and NATO military trying to identify people in the crowd. Or for those who came out and walked in the middle of Afghans in search of people holding an American passport, an American green card ”.



The official described a “difficult” situation, with crowds of Afghans massed at the entrances to Kabul airport threatening to “riot at any time.”

“We fully intend to continue”, and “to do everything possible in the coming weeks and months to keep this commitment to help those who want to leave Afghanistan”, he assured journalists, under cover of anonymity.

20,000 Afghans who worked for Americans sought asylum in the United States

The evacuation has enabled 123,000 people to leave since August 14, the day before the Taliban arrived in Kabul. The State Department has not been able to say how many of them were Afghans applying for special immigration visas promised to interpreters and other auxiliaries of the US military or diplomacy, threatened with reprisals from the United States. part of the ex-insurgents now in power.