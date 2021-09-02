Patrick Lebreton elected president of Reunion Island Tourism

At the end of the general assembly of this Thursday, September 2, Patrick Lebreton, 1st vice president of the Reunion region in charge of general affairs, finances and the economy, was elected president of Reunion Island. Tourism. He succeeds Stéphane Fouassin in office since April 2016.

“It is with confidence and determination that I take on these new functions within the Ile de la Réunion Tourisme, and with its administrators, partners and collaborators. I will put all my energy to defend this disaster-stricken sector for almost two years. years and which weighs so heavily on Reunion’s economy. Together, we will rethink the tourism of tomorrow in Reunion Island from the angle of diversification and differentiation. Innovation and sustainable tourism will be at the heart of our action “, comments Patrick Lebreton at the end of the board of directors.





Alongside Patrick Lebreton, the new office of Reunion Island Tourism is made up of:

Patrick SERVEAUX, 1st vice-president

Pascal PLANTE, 2nd vice-president

Agnès LAVAUD, 3rd vice-president

Sonia PELLEGRINI, 4th vice-president

Amandine RAMAYE, 5th vice-president

Azeddine BOUALI, 6th vice-president

Emmanuel SERAPHIN, secretary

Marie-Claude LAW YAT, assistant secretary

Nadine GIRONCEL DAMOUR, treasurer

Régis RAMSAMY, assistant treasurer

Jules PERREAU, member

Willy ETHEVE, member

Zakaria OMARJEE, member

Jean-Marc GRAZZINI, member

Bruno DOMEN, member