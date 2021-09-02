More

    Patrick Lebreton elected president of Reunion Island Tourism

    At the end of the general assembly of this Thursday, September 2, Patrick Lebreton, 1st vice president of the Reunion region in charge of general affairs, finances and the economy, was elected president of Reunion Island. Tourism. He succeeds Stéphane Fouassin in office since April 2016.

    “It is with confidence and determination that I take on these new functions within the Ile de la Réunion Tourisme, and with its administrators, partners and collaborators. I will put all my energy to defend this disaster-stricken sector for almost two years. years and which weighs so heavily on Reunion’s economy. Together, we will rethink the tourism of tomorrow in Reunion Island from the angle of diversification and differentiation. Innovation and sustainable tourism will be at the heart of our action “, comments Patrick Lebreton at the end of the board of directors.


    Alongside Patrick Lebreton, the new office of Reunion Island Tourism is made up of:
    Patrick SERVEAUX, 1st vice-president
    Pascal PLANTE, 2nd vice-president
    Agnès LAVAUD, 3rd vice-president
    Sonia PELLEGRINI, 4th vice-president
    Amandine RAMAYE, 5th vice-president
    Azeddine BOUALI, 6th vice-president
    Emmanuel SERAPHIN, secretary
    Marie-Claude LAW YAT, assistant secretary
    Nadine GIRONCEL DAMOUR, treasurer
    Régis RAMSAMY, assistant treasurer
    Jules PERREAU, member
    Willy ETHEVE, member
    Zakaria OMARJEE, member
    Jean-Marc GRAZZINI, member
    Bruno DOMEN, member


