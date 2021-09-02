Penélope Cruz dark goddess and virgin virgin Efira vestal: kick off of the Mostra! : the slideshow

1/42 Penélope Cruz dark goddess and virgin virgin Efira vestal: kick off of the Mostra!

2/42 Penélope Cruz, divine in Chanel Haute Couture dress, attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film in competition “Madres Paralelas”.

3/42 Virginie Efira attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

4/42 Alexander Nanau, Saverio Costanzo, Chloe Zhao, Bong Joon Ho, Sarah Gadon and Virginie Efira and Alberto Barbera (director of the Mostra) attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and at the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

5/42 Israel Elejalde, Penelope Cruz, Pedro Almodovar and Milena Smit attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

6/42 Helen Mirren attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film in competition “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

7/42 Isabelle Huppert, dressed in a Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture dress, attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film in competition “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

9/42 Virginie Efira, angelic in Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film in competition “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

11/42 Greta Ferro attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film in competition “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

16/42 Roberto Benigni and his wife Nicoletta Braschi attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film in competition “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

17/42 Isabelle Huppert attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

18/42 Cynthia Erivo attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

21/42 Director Jane Campion attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

25/42 Milena Smit and Penélope Cruz attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

26/42 Penélope Cruz and Pédro Almodovar attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

28/42 Sarah Gadon attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

29/42 Sarah Gadon and Virginie Efira attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

31/42 Saverio Costanzo and Alba Rohrwacher attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

38/42 Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

39/42 Amira Casar attends the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

40/42 Reda Kateb and Isabelle Huppert attend the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (the Venice Mostra) and the screening of the film “Madres Paralelas”. Venice, September 1, 2021.

