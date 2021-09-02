Philips sheds light on its new Hue range

Philips Hue unveils its new range, and a partnership with Spotify to allow you to synchronize your lighting with your music.

For the start of the school year, Philips has just lifted the veil on its new range of connected lighting, the very famous Philips Hue. We find both new bulbs, but also ceiling lights, headbands, and even a partnership with the Swedish streaming music giant, Spotify.

Side bulbs, Philips updates the existing and improves it. All smart bulbs in the Filament range are now available in White ambiance – allowing any shade of warm to cold white light to be used – and the White, White ambiance and White and Color ambiance ranges are now available in variants of 1100 to 1600 lumens.

Lovers of LED strips should appreciate the Play Gradient Light Tube (from € 179.99), which is placed not behind your TV but rather behind your TV cabinet. New table lamps Philips Hue Gradient Sign (€ 199.99 per floor lamp, € 299.99 per table lamp) will further enhance the immersion. These products feature Gradient technology which mixes multiple colors of light into a single lamp or fixture.





Finally, Philips also thinks of other rooms in the house with ceiling lights such as the Philips Surimu (€ 269.99) or the Philips Hue Enrave (from € 99.99) which directs its light upwards so as not to dazzle you. On the bathroom side, we find the spotlights Philips Xamento (€ 199.99) or the ceiling light Philips Hue Devere (from € 169.99). Most of these products will be available from September 14.

And the big news this year is a partnership Philips Hue + Spotify allowing to combine light and music for a new immersive experience at home. After pairing the Philips Hue and Spotify accounts, the Philips Hue app extracts the metadata of each track streamed by Spotify, and then creates a storyline that allows the lighting to respond, not only to the beat of a song, but also to its genre and the atmosphere it brings. All of this can be configured directly in the new Sync tab of the Philips Hue app.