Pierre Arditi and Evelyne Bouix: the funny secrets of the couple on their relationship

This Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Pierre Arditi and Evelyne Bouix were invited on the set of C à vous on the occasion of the cover of the play Fallait pas le dire. In a relationship for thirty-five years, the couple confided in their relationship.

At the end of September, Pierre Arditi will give the reply to his wife, Evelyne Bouix in the room Shouldn’t say it, by Salomé Lelouch. While the couple are still as accomplices, it is on the set of C to you than the comedian made many confidences. If in the past, he had assured to have “rowed“in order to seduce Evelyne Bouix, Pierre Arditi confided to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her band of chroniclers:”I didn’t row because I think we rained quickly, very quickly even! And I rowed, as they say, to make my life with her, because it was not that simple, she had not necessarily decided to do it so quickly. Moreover, it took a long time, seven years to live together! It’s still not bad!“

Asked about the biggest fault of her husband, Evelyne Bouix revealed for her part: “How to say … His nervousness, I would say! His vehemence. There are times when I say to him: ‘But calm down, Pierrot, everything is fine!’ It’s at any time of the day, if all of a sudden it has something, it mounts by itself!“Amused, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine said:”What fascinates Salomé is your ability to climb the towers very quickly and descend quickly! You are able to cut your throat for an overcooked roast in life and fight over which of you two is going to take down the trash two seconds later.“In all transparency, Pierre Arditi assured:”This is what makes our couple so rich! Not that we never really bicker because after two minutes, we get bored! ‘Patati Patata!’ Everyone goes crazy on their own, and then a minute and a half later: ‘Can you go make me a coffee?’, ‘Yes of course!’ And then it’s over!“

Pierre Arditi: “She’s not a well-kept woman”

In the play written by his daughter-in-law, the character of Pierre Arditi says that his wife is being looked after. While Pierre Lescure underlined that Evelyne Bouix had started her career very strongly before ‘sacrificing’ herself, the actress confided: “I am a sacrificed woman who gave up her independence!“Finally, her husband added with humor:”But you are well aware that renouncing is having less, except it seems to me that with me, you have more! More square meters, more gifts, more trips … In fact, I’m looking … I don’t really see what you have to give up!” before adding : “She’s not a kept woman, she’s a woman talking!“

