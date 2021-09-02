Pierre Arditi “odious” with his wife! Big revelation in C to you

“C à vous” made its comeback on Monday, August 30, 2021. Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her band have returned to the studios after two months of absence. On the program for this new season: some new features! Loyal “C à vous” viewers were pleasantly surprised to learn that the show is now running longer. France 5 has indeed entrusted 40 additional minutes to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her team.

This new season of “C à vous” started strong with the arrival on the set of actor Kad Merad, the 2022 presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse, but also the couple formed by Pierre Arditi and Evelyne Bouix.

Come to promote their new play, “Shouldn’t say it!”, The two actors have released some secrets about their personal lives. Thus, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine wanted to know more about the faults of one and the other. Evelyne Bouix then explained that her husband could be “odious”. “It is odious while being delicious”, affirms the ex-wife of Claude Lelouch before specifying: “There are times when I say to him: ‘But calm down, Pierrot, everything is fine!’ It is at any time of the day, if all of a sudden it has something, it can be assembled on its own! “.





For his part, Pierre Arditi told how difficult it was to settle down with Evelyne Bouix. “I did not row because I think we rained quickly, very quickly even! And I rowed, as they say, to make my life with her, because it was not so simple , she had not necessarily decided to do it so quickly. Moreover, it took a long time, seven years to live together! It’s still not bad! “, says the actor of 76 years. After their meeting in 1986, Pierre Arditi and Evelyne Bouix waited nearly fifteen years to get married. It was in 2010 that the couple said ‘yes’. Together, they raised Salomé Lelouch, the daughter of Evelyne Bouix and Claude Lelouch.

