    Pierre Fairbank takes bronze in 800m wheelchair (T53) at Tokyo Paralympic Games

    Sports


    Thanks to his third place won this Thursday in the 800m wheelchair final (T53), Pierre Fairbank (50) adds a 9th Paralympic medal to his collection. In 1’39”67, the Frenchman finished behind the Thai Pongsakorn Paeyo (1’36”07) and the Canadian Brent Lakatos (1’36”32).

    “Tactically, I was a bit stuck at one point, I chased, chased and then I come back to the sprint, he told the microphone of France TV. I tried to be a little relaxed so as not to crack down on the home stretch and it worked. (The rain) it is not the conditions that I prefer. In New Caledonia it doesn’t rain much (laughs) ! I was told that in Japan it might be a bit humid in the evening so I had prepared myself (Consequently) and it worked. “


    The New Caledonian began his harvest in Sydney in 2000 with notably the gold medal in the 200m – his only Paralympic title to date – and, already, the bronze in the 800m. “It’s a career I never imagined, he rejoices. It’s the pleasure of running, of getting together, the pleasure of making people happy. […] I am happy for all the people who encouraged and supported me, this is their medal. I am really happy for New Caledonia and for the France team. “


