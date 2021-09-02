Pierre Fairbank takes bronze in 800m wheelchair (T53) at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Thanks to his third place won this Thursday in the 800m wheelchair final (T53), Pierre Fairbank (50) adds a 9th Paralympic medal to his collection. In 1’39”67, the Frenchman finished behind the Thai Pongsakorn Paeyo (1’36”07) and the Canadian Brent Lakatos (1’36”32).
“Tactically, I was a bit stuck at one point, I chased, chased and then I come back to the sprint, he told the microphone of France TV. I tried to be a little relaxed so as not to crack down on the home stretch and it worked. (The rain) it is not the conditions that I prefer. In New Caledonia it doesn’t rain much (laughs) ! I was told that in Japan it might be a bit humid in the evening so I had prepared myself (Consequently) and it worked. “
The New Caledonian began his harvest in Sydney in 2000 with notably the gold medal in the 200m – his only Paralympic title to date – and, already, the bronze in the 800m. “It’s a career I never imagined, he rejoices. It’s the pleasure of running, of getting together, the pleasure of making people happy. […] I am happy for all the people who encouraged and supported me, this is their medal. I am really happy for New Caledonia and for the France team. “