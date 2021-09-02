PlayStation: ambitious new Japanese studio reportedly working on brand new big-budget franchise

The wonderful world of video games is full of trade secrets that some love to unearth. Among them, here is one that is likely to cause a lot of noise: Sony is in the process of founding a brand new Japanese studio to design a game for the West… but also for Japan itself.

This is a hallway noise that turns out to be rather interesting. Although Japanese, Sony now only has one studio on the archipelago, Team Asobi (Astrobot), which also tends to develop greatly for a new PS5 game. Well aware of no longer being so present in his own country where sales are now dominated by Nintendo, the illustrious builder would work on the foundation of a brand new entity made up of veterans of the video game landscape.

Japanese (re) conquest objectives

In any case, that’s whataffirms a user on Reddit, Air_Radiant, who had also pronounced the takeover of Housemarque before its officialization. Its source, always the same, proclaims that, like Microsoft’s The Initiative, Sony was therefore working on a studio designed to shape AAA games and in particular a new franchise to appeal to both Japan and the West.

References like resident Evil, Monster hunter, Devil may cry Where Metal Gear are cited and, to do this, the organization would recruit well-known former heads of Capcom (and more precisely from the Resident Evil team), from Square Enix or Konami (many of whom were made redundant at the start of the year following a major restructuring).





a game still in early development?

The project in gestation would not have been revealed to the author of this leak, who nevertheless confesses that the work has been underway since the start of 2020 while the closure of Sony Japan was seriously planned. And if the latter studio has been silenced, it would be to allow Sony a new start despite unsuccessful resuscitation attempts. “Sony wants great Japanese intellectual property that is successful globally while being successful in Japan. This is not currently the case, and Gravity Rush or Knack have not succeeded ”, can we read on one of the posts of the leaker.

Note, however, that the latter himself admits that his source has not provided concrete proof (despite a certain credibility acquired with the acquisition of Housemarque by Sony), and therefore advises to take this information with a grain of salt as a precaution. Which we are sure to do, of course.