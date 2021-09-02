PlayStation Now: 5 big Final Fantasy games confirmed for the coming months

There are now many ways to do Final fantasy canonical, ported to different platforms. On Xbox, some of the main episodes have been integrated into the Xbox Game Pass and, good news for customers of the Playstation now, the competing service will soon follow suit, at least in part.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has just announced that 5 major components will be added to the cloud gaming and direct download games, once a month until January 2022. We’ll start with Final Fantasy VII (the improved original, not the remake) on September 7, which will be followed by Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remastered and finally Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

Final Fantasy VII | September 7

The Mako. The discovery of this natural resource drawn directly from the life force of the planet marked the dawn of a new era. Today, this energy helps ensure the subsistence of people around the world. However, the Shinra Company monopolized the production of Mako and in doing so established a powerful hegemony, its influence extending to all corners of the globe.

Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER, joins the anti-Shinra resistance group AVALANCHE, though he cares little about their motives. During one of the group’s attempts to put an end to the company’s actions, they learn of the return of Sephiroth, Cloud’s nemesis, and the terrible consequences his reappearance could have on the planet.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | October 5

The hour of war has come. The Republic of Galbadia, under the yoke of the witch Edea, mobilizes its mighty armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and the other members of the SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join forces with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight the tyrannical regime of Galbadia and prevent Edea from reaching her ultimate goal.

Final Fantasy IX | November 2

Strange events are happening on the Continent of Mist, one of the four main territories of Gaia. The kingdom of Alexandria, ruled by Queen Brahne, begins to invade other nations under the orders of Kuja, “the Angel of Death” of Terra. Following a chance meeting in Alexandria, Zidane, Vivi and Garnet embark on a journey that will lead them to discover the secrets of their past, crystal and a place where they can feel at home.

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster | December 7

Released for the first time on PS2, relive two of the most iconic RPGs of their generation, widely acclaimed for their moving stories, endearing characters and memorable adventures.





Final Fantasy X takes you to Spira, a world terrorized by Sin, a supernatural monster. The Yevon Temple teaches that the monster is a physical manifestation of the sins of mankind, and that following the precepts of the temple and atoning for its sins could destroy it. Yuna, a young woman from Besaid, is a summoner who sets out on a pilgrimage to defeat this monstrosity. Tidus, a young man from another world, joins her to become her guardian. The mysteries surrounding Sin unfold as they set off on an adventure to save the world.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age | January 4, 2022

Enter an era of war in the heart of the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is nothing more than a field of ruins plunged into uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, rushes headlong into the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight in the name of freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to rescue their homeland.