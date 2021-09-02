More

    PlayStation Showcase 2021: a date to discover the future of the PS5 and PlayStation Studios games!

    The last big speech from Sony Interactive Entertainment already dates back to early July with a State of play which allowed us to have news of titles from third-party publishers, including Deathloop. Since then, rumors were rife about a presentation, without however typing in the millet … The wait is coming to an end, since the manufacturer has just announced on the PlayStation Blog and the social networks thata PlayStation Showcase 2021 is scheduled for next week, Thursday September 9 at 10 p.m. precisely.

    For 40 minutes, so we will find out the future of the PS5, including games from Playstation studios, which is scheduled for release “at the end of the year or later”. Obviously, all hopes are allowed for a first glimpse of the next God of war, a new trailer ofHorizon Forbidden West whose pre-orders will open during the day, the broadcast of the launch trailer of Death Stranding: Director’s (available for pre-order at € 49.99 on Amazon), which is expected at the end of next week according to Hideo Kojima or Gran Turismo 7. What is certain is that there will be no news of the next one PlayStation VR.

    PlayStation Showcase 2021

    You can follow everything from this article once the video stream Youtube will be available, or see the broadcast directly on Twitch.


