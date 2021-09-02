Pokémon Go: Niantic confirms its first changes after player mobilization

Around the beginning of last August, Niantic was suddenly taken to task by all players in the Pokémon Go community due to the studio’s desire to restore pre-pandemic settings. In response, the development studio had informed community leaders that discussions were possible.

At the material time, Niantic reiterated his commitment to the values ​​of the game, namely exploration, interactions and physical activity. However, the studio had not turned a deaf ear to the grumbling of the players and had taken into account the open letter addressed to it. Consequently, Niantic had made the decision to bring together, at the negotiating table, one of their internal teams and community leaders to discuss a series of proposals and reach compromises.

Today, Niantic released a blog post on this subject in order to detail their first progress following discussions with the community. As agreed, early September was to mark the announcement of the first adjustments within the game.

Trainers – we’re looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the task force on September 1, but one thing does not have to wait! From now on, 80 meters will be the base interaction radius for PokéStops and Gyms globally. (1/2) – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

Already announced via their Twitter account on August 25, the interaction radius between the player and the PokéStops, as well as the Arenas, will remain 80 meters, as during the adjustments related to the pandemic. In return, the game teams will do their utmost to develop new ways to encourage players to go on an adventure and exercise. Note that now the bonuses deployed in the game will be defined at the global level and not according to the different countries.





The other point that the Pokémon Go teams want to improve concerns communication with players. According to the executive producer, Steve Wang, all four round tables carried out in the company of more than 30 leaders from the Pokémon Go community highlighted a communication deficit on their part.

Thus, the Niantic teams undertake to publish, every two months, a developer diary and to set up regular conversations, as was the case during the round tables, with community leaders. Finally, Niantic wants to continue their work on updating the known issues within the game and resume the hunt, not for Pokémon, but for existing bugs.