Police and medics prosecuted for death of 23-year-old black man Elijah McClain

Three police officers and two nurses will be prosecuted in Colorado for the death of Elijah McClain, the prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday. This young man, black, died in 2019 after suffering a neck wrench during his arrest, before being forcibly injected with a powerful sedative.

BREAKING: 3 officers and 2 paramedics have been indicted by a grand jury in the death of #ElijahMcClain, Colorado’s AG said. It comes over two years after officers violently detained McClain and paramedics injected him with ketamine, resulting in his death days later. pic.twitter.com/GK0vMUMbL3 – AJ + (@ajplus) September 1, 2021

A popular jury has retained various charges, including manslaughter, after examining the conclusions of a special investigation, opened at the request of the governor of this state of the American West in the face of the scandal caused by the death of the young man .

“Each of the five defendants will face manslaughter and negligent homicide,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said at a press conference.

Four of the accused, including the two nurses, are also being prosecuted for having administered ketamine, a powerful sedative used in particular in anesthesia, to Elijah McClain, without his consent.

Several months before the death of George Floyd

The victim suffered cardiac arrest while being transported to hospital, where she was declared brain dead shortly after. The death of the young man, 23 at the time, occurred in August 2019 in Aurora, several months before George Floyd died below the knee of a white police officer, which sparked a nationwide wave of protests against police brutality and racial discrimination.



That evening of August 24, at 10:30 p.m., Elijah was walking home from the supermarket with a bag full of cans of iced tea when he was arrested by three police officers. Police had been called by someone mentioning a “suspicious” black man wearing a ski mask and “behaving strangely” on a street in Aurora. According to the victim’s family, he often wore this ski mask to avoid catching a cold.

The young man explained to police that he was simply walking home and asked them to let him go, according to an independent review of the incident. But the agents seized him, pushed against a wall and pulled to the ground, details the American newspaper The New York Times. They used what’s called a “carotid grip” to bring Elijah McClain under control, a potentially dangerous strain on the neck that restricts blood to the brain. A police officer had claimed that he had tried to seize his gun during the intervention. Elijah McClain carried no weapons.

“I’m an introvert and I’m different,” the young man told police, according to audio recordings of the judgment. “I’m just different. That’s all. I am really sorry. Elijah McClain was brought to hospital unconscious and never recovered.

A petition with 3 million signatures

The case was initially dismissed, but Governor Jared Polis requested the resumption of investigations in June 2020 after speaking with the family of the deceased. A petition launched to reopen the investigation had collected more than three million signatures.

While it is rare for police officers to face criminal charges for a fatality on duty, it is even rarer for firefighters or paramedics to be charged, the New York Times notes.