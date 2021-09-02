Premier League – Cristiano Ronaldo recovers number 7 at Manchester United

This is the icing on the cake. Manchester United announced on Thursday that Cristiano Ronaldo will recover the number 7 he wore on his first stint, following several iconic Red Devils players. “Manchester United can confirm Cristiano Ronaldo will wear iconic number 7 flocked jersey for return to Old Trafford“, wrote the club which brought back the Portuguese striker from Juventus at the very end of the summer transfer window.

“In his six seasons at the club, between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals, winning 9 trophies, including three league titles and the Champions League.“, the statement said. Ronaldo, 36, had recovered the shirt David Beckham abandoned when he left for Real Madrid, but which was also that of George Best, Bryan Robson or Eric Cantona before. It is also an important decision on a marketing level, “CR7” being a brand under which many products are marketed.

Debut against Newcastle?

The holder of the fetish number was until then the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, who wore it for the last time against Wolverhampton, last weekend. But “El Matador” will now evolve with the number 21 which is the one he wears in selection, add the Red Devils. Ronaldo’s big comeback to the “Theater of Dreams” could take place on 11 September on the occasion of Newcastle’s reception for Matchday 4 of the Premier League.

Author of a double that allowed Portugal to win on the wire against Ireland (2-1) Wednesday night in Faro, the five-time Golden Ball thus scored his 110th and 111th goals in 180 international matches for overtake Iranian Ali Daei and take the world record for national goals. Suspended for the next qualifying match against Arbaijan next Tuesday, Ronaldo was also exempted from the friendly against Qatar in Hungary on Saturday, and left the national team rally.

