Presidential 2022: Zemmour withdraws from Figaro to promote his book, one more step towards a candidacy?

Officially, it is to meet its readers, the French. But unofficially, this could meet his future electorate. Eric Zemmour, to whom we lend presidential bidding, announced on Wednesday that he would no longer keep his weekly column in Le Figaro while promoting his next book, to be published in mid-September.

“France is at a crossroads, but it has not said its last word. I’m going to meet the French to present my new book to them, ”tweeted the CNews star polemicist. “As part of these exchanges with the French, I will no longer be able to ensure my weekend column in Le Figaro”, added the one who also writes in the Figaro Magazine.

Contacted, the editorial director of Le Figaro, Alexis Brézet, confirmed that Eric Zemmour would no longer ensure these two meetings “until the end of the promotion of his book”, “France has not said its last word ”, the essayist having asked“ to have time to go and see his readers ”.



If he is a candidate, he will not come back

“He was leaving for unpaid leave”, effective from Wednesday, said Alexis Brézet, predicting “a whole series of signing sessions” of magnitude “in the weeks to come”. In June, Alexis Brézet assured his troops that Eric Zemmour would have to withdraw from Figaro if he were to embark on the race for the Elysee.

“We are not there yet,” he explained on Wednesday. At the end of his promotional campaign, either Eric Zemmour “announces that he is not going and he returns to the newspaper, or he announces that he is going and the leave is intended to be extended”, added the boss. du Figaro.

Eric Zemmour himself publishes his essay that the publisher Albin Michel did not want to publish, invoking the author’s desire to make it “a key element of his candidacy”. If he has never openly declared himself a candidate, the columnist has the support of the association “Les Amis d’Eric Zemmour”, which recently claimed to have collected “a hundred” sponsorships of elected officials for 2022.