Prime audiences: Les Bleus broad leaders on M6 at 5.6 million – “Good Doctor” on TF1 followed by “Astrid and Raphaëlle” on France 2 – France 3 low

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. “Astrid et Raphaëlle” was programmed on France 2, while France 3 offered an edition of “La carte aux trésors”.
The lovers of the round ball had an appointment on M6 for the France / Bosnia-Herzegovina match. The Blues missed their return to Strasbourg against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), a hitch on the road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with admittedly limited consequences in terms of accounting, but which revives the painful memory of the Euro lack.
Foot – 2022 World Cup qualifiers – France v Bosnia-Herzegovina
24.2% market share
5,627,000 viewers
Good Doctor (x2)
14.7% market share
3,247,000 viewers
Astrid and Raphaëlle (x2)
14% market share
2,963,000 viewers
The treasure map
7.1% market share
1,392,000 viewers
Sentimental destinies
4.9% market share
901,000 viewers
The 20 favorite singers of the French
2.9% market share
652,000 viewers
20 years of the “Star Ac”: the event doc
2.6% market share
541,000 viewers
My Chick
2.6% market share
534,000 viewers
Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde: extraordinary basilica
2.2% market share
512,000 viewers
Kindergarten cop
2.3% market share
494,000 viewers
I will always be near you
2.4% market share
484,000 viewers
LA Rush
2% market share
447,000 viewers
New York, criminal section
1.8% market share
426,000 viewers
The great bookstore
1.8% market share
425,000 viewers
Large documents
1.6% market share
372,000 viewers
Acts of Violence
1.6% market share
357,000 viewers
Cleaners, the household experts
1.5% market share
341,000 viewers
Billy Elliot
0.7% market share
152,000 viewers
Top market shares