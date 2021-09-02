More

    Prime audiences: Les Bleus broad leaders on M6 at 5.6 million – “Good Doctor” on TF1 followed by “Astrid and Raphaëlle” on France 2 – France 3 low

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. “Astrid et Raphaëlle” was programmed on France 2, while France 3 offered an edition of “La carte aux trésors”.

    The lovers of the round ball had an appointment on M6 for the France / Bosnia-Herzegovina match. The Blues missed their return to Strasbourg against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), a hitch on the road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with admittedly limited consequences in terms of accounting, but which revives the painful memory of the Euro lack.


    Foot – 2022 World Cup qualifiers – France v Bosnia-Herzegovina
    24.2% market share

    5,627,000 viewers


    Good Doctor (x2)
    14.7% market share

    3,247,000 viewers


    Astrid and Raphaëlle (x2)
    14% market share

    2,963,000 viewers


    The treasure map
    7.1% market share

    1,392,000 viewers


    Sentimental destinies
    4.9% market share

    901,000 viewers


    The 20 favorite singers of the French
    2.9% market share

    652,000 viewers


    20 years of the “Star Ac”: the event doc
    2.6% market share

    541,000 viewers


    My Chick
    2.6% market share


    534,000 viewers


    Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde: extraordinary basilica
    2.2% market share

    512,000 viewers


    Kindergarten cop
    2.3% market share

    494,000 viewers


    I will always be near you
    2.4% market share

    484,000 viewers


    LA Rush
    2% market share

    447,000 viewers


    New York, criminal section
    1.8% market share

    426,000 viewers


    The great bookstore
    1.8% market share

    425,000 viewers


    Large documents
    1.6% market share

    372,000 viewers


    Acts of Violence
    1.6% market share

    357,000 viewers


    Cleaners, the household experts
    1.5% market share

    341,000 viewers


    Billy Elliot
    0.7% market share

    152,000 viewers

