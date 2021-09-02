Prime audiences: Les Bleus broad leaders on M6 at 5.6 million – “Good Doctor” on TF1 followed by “Astrid and Raphaëlle” on France 2 – France 3 low

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. “Astrid et Raphaëlle” was programmed on France 2, while France 3 offered an edition of “La carte aux trésors”.

The lovers of the round ball had an appointment on M6 for the France / Bosnia-Herzegovina match. The Blues missed their return to Strasbourg against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), a hitch on the road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with admittedly limited consequences in terms of accounting, but which revives the painful memory of the Euro lack.