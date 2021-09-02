Princess Mako emancipates herself: like Meghan and Harry, marriage and new life in the United States!

Would the young princess have been inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before making this big decision? According to various Japanese media quoted by AFP on September 2, 2020, the princess mako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, will soon marry her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro. The lovers would have planned to get married by the end of the year, before settling in the United States.

Even more surprising: for her marriage, the young woman of 29 years would have decided to ignore ritual ceremonies in the imperial tradition. The couple should also refuse compensation up to 150 million yen (over 1.1 million euros), usually paid to women relinquishing their imperial title by marrying a commoner. This information has not been officially confirmed yet but made the headlines of the Japanese press on Wednesday.

Princess Mako, daughter of Prince Fumihito of Akishino, Naruhito’s younger brother, announced in 2017 her engagement to Kei Komuro, also 29, a lawyer met at the university. The father of the young Japanese woman said last year that he was personally in favor of his daughter’s marriage plan, but felt that she had to win the support of Japanese public opinion beforehand. The nuptials had been postponed to 2018, officially due to a lack of time from the Imperial House to prepare the imposing traditional ceremonies around this wedding. But this postponement took place especially whena financial dispute between Kei Komuro’s mother and her former fiance made a lot of noise in the Japanese press …





A bulky stepmother …

Ms. Komuro’s former companion accuses her of not having repaid her more than 4 million yen (around 30,000 euros), a sum she allegedly borrowed from him to finance part of her son’s studies. This quarrel, which is still not settled, caused a scandal in Japan, where irreproachable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family. Kei Komuro moved to the United States in 2018 to pursue his law studies, a move that was seen in Japan as an attempt to ease the pressure.

Mako’s little brother Prince Hisahito, 14, is currently the only heir to the imperial throne in Japan after his father. Because the Imperial House recognizes only the paternal filiation, and the women, including the daughters of the sovereign, do not have the right to reign.

All things considered, the tribulations of Mako and her fiancé are reminiscent of the journey of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who left in 2020 the British royal house with which they quarreled, and who now live in California.