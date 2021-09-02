Project Magnum: a muscular first trailer on PS5 for this new shooter with fiery action

Announced a few weeks ago in South Korea, Project Magnum is seeing its popularity explode internationally today with a first trailer that sets the tone. A title halfway between a Destiny, a Gears and a Final Fantasy.

If the project has been unveiled for some time in South Korea, the country of its developers at Nat Games, we had to wait for the boost from Sony today so that its reputation does not explode: here then Project Magnum, a brand new franchise with a provisional name, which is part of a dynamically futuristic setting.

This first trailer, captured on PlayStation 5, sets the tone: it will therefore be a third-person shooter with RPG components in which the player will face hordes of enemies, robotic creatures as a bonus. Using firearms, elemental powers and a grappling hook, you can move around in the environment and savagely face your opponents in an apocalyptic world, borrowed from science fiction.





Alas, no release date is to be put in their mouths but we already know that Project Magnum is planned for consoles (at least PS5 and PS4) and PCs worldwide. Count on us to keep a close eye on this site with interesting potential.