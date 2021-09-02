Game News PS5: Sony announces an ambitious showcase that will focus on the future of the console and the excluded

Many have been calling for the thing for months now: Sony seems to have heard them and has just announced, from the PlayStation Blog, a new very ambitious showcase.

Two months after the State of Play focused on the promising Deathloop, Sony is doing it again, XXL version. This time, his next digital show will be dedicated to “the future of the PS5”, but also on “PlayStation Studios”, “some of the most creative developers in the business” as well as on top “games that will be released at the end of the year or later”.

This PlayStation Showcase that the company announces as “the next step for the PS5” will therefore take place on Thursday September 9 at 10 p.m., French time, and will last forty minutes. Suffice to say that the excitement is at its peak.

You have shown a lot of patience, and we thank you for that. And now we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.

Note that if the Japanese giant promises that the show will be important, it will nevertheless not focus on the PlayStation VR 2 but on the future of the PlayStation 5 as well as on a plethora of games devoted to it. The appointment is made and can be viewed on Youtube/Twitch while we will of course be present to cover the event.



