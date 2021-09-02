PSG: Angel Di Maria Compare Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Angel Di Maria says Lionel Messi is an “alien” on the pitch, but much prefers to be treated like a “normal guy”.

Leo Messi joined his Argentine teammate at Paris Saint-Germain in August, after leaving FC Barcelona.

Di Maria also revealed the nickname he gives his new colleague, as well as Messi’s preference for staying away from the limelight.

“I still call him ‘Titch’,” said Di Maria in an interview with TyC Sports. “Not at first, but once we made friends, I did.” He always calls me ‘Noodle’, and I think he always will be from now on.

“He’s like other guys, and that’s how he likes it to be.” He doesn’t like headlines, which is why he gets along better with those who treat him like anyone else. “” Because if you treat him like a footballer – an alien – then you will be outside of his bubble, rather than doing the things he loves, like eating together, having fun and laughing. “





“We all joke and call him an alien in the press – and he is – but at the end of the day, he’s just Leo, he’s ‘Titch’ and we treat him like one.”

Di Maria is one of the few players to have played alongside Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and the 33-year-old has nothing but praise for football’s other ‘GOAT’.

“I invited Cristiano to the first birthday party I organized in Madrid,” he said. “I didn’t think he would come, but he texted me to tell me he was coming.

“And he ended up sitting down with my friends and chatting like they were anybody. It surprised me. On the pitch he always wants to be number one. Off the pitch he is d ‘a different class. “