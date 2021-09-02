PSG: Di Maria turns on Sampaoli and laughs at his friend “the Dwarf” Messi

It is from his hotel room in Caracas, where Argentina faces this Thursday at 9 p.m. (Friday at 2 a.m., French time) Venezuela in qualification for the 2022 World Cup, that Angel Di Maria confided at length. on the Tyc Sports channel. For 35 minutes, the PSG midfielder returned to his entire career. Visibly in a good mood, he gave himself up without language, not failing to underline his pleasure to evolve in Paris with Lionel Messi, but also Neymar. As for the former Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli (2017-2018), who became a coach at OM, he takes it for his grade. Extracts.

At 33, Di Maria says he is “proud” of his career. But he admits that being able to play with Messi at a club is “the icing on the cake” that he has been missing so far. He assures us that he and the Parisian number 30 are “always” the two players to arrive “first” in training. Messi calls him “el Fideo” and Di Maria “the Dwarf”.

“Not at first, admits Di Maria, but when we became friends, I started telling her like that. I think as he tells me Fideo, I told him Nain, it was a long time ago and it will always remain the same. I treat him like a normal person, like he likes to be treated because the people he gets along with best are those who treat him as equals and make him feel that way. Because if you treat him like an alien, you lock him in this bubble that he doesn’t like. What he appreciates is being able to share moments, go out for a barbecue, have friends, have a good time, laugh. “And Di Maria added:” Yes, he’s the best in the world, but for us he’s Leo, the Dwarf, and we see him like that “.

Neymar? “That’s what you see,” says Di Maria. It is joy, the typical Brazilian, with a huge heart because he is a phenomenon, an exceptional person ”. This does not prevent him from chambering it, in particular on the result of the final of the last Copa America won by Argentina against Brazil last July. “With Peredes we keep telling him that we won and that he is second. We’re driving him crazy with that! “



Sampaoli, a “very strange person”

After having proclaimed his love for the Argentine selection which is “everything” for him, Di Maria is questioned about Jorge Sampaoli, the former coach in 2017 and 2018. In his name, he sighs. “I don’t know what I can tell you, because the truth is that it started very well and ended badly. Every time he came to Paris, he told me that there was Leo (Messi), me and the others. He treated me like I was one of the best but after only one game he left me on the bench during the World Cup (2018), without explanation. He’s a very strange person. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone. It was a shame because it was the last World Cup for Masche (Javier Mascherano), and it ended up going in the worst possible way. “

To support his regrets, Di Maria evokes a discussion with Kylian Mbappé who once told him how much France had feared this round of 16 against Argentina. And how badly the French were once led 2-1. “But there was this goal from another world (Editor’s note: Pavard’s volley) and Kylian’s speed which did the rest.” Despite everything Di Maria retains heavy regrets about the scenario of this meeting.