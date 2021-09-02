Qatar negotiates with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport “as soon as possible”

An open door to further evacuations from Afghanistan? The Qatari Foreign Minister said on Thursday that his country is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport “as soon as possible”. Mohammed ben Abderrahmane Al-Thani added that “no agreement” has yet been reached on this issue.

“We will remain confident in the possibility of managing the operations as soon as possible”, declared the minister during a press conference in Doha with his British counterpart Dominic Raab.

Turkey included in the discussions

“We are still at the evaluation stage. There is no clear indication on when it will be fully operational but we are working hard, ”added the Qatari minister, whose country has close ties to the Islamist Taliban movement, which has taken power. in Kabul on August 15.

“It is very important that the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to provide safe passage (to leave the country) and freedom of movement for the Afghan people,” he continued, adding that the discussions also included Turkey, “if it can provide technical assistance at this stage ”. “We hope to have good news in the coming days,” the minister said.





Qatar has already played a mediating role

Qatar, which sent a Boeing C-17A Globemaster to Kabul on Wednesday, is currently at the heart of the international community for its ability to communicate with the new masters of Kabul. This rich Gulf country had also played the role of mediator in the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban before the seizure of power by the Islamists.

The Taliban celebrated their victory in Afghanistan on Tuesday the day after the departure of the last American soldiers. This withdrawal put an end to twenty years of a war started by the intervention of an international coalition led by the United States to oust the Taliban from power, in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on American soil.

The return of the Islamists to power forced the West to evacuate in haste from Kabul airport their nationals and Afghans likely to suffer reprisals from the Taliban, in particular for having worked for foreign forces.