Qualcomm’s new audio codec will make you forget about the jack for good

Qualcomm has just presented aptX Lossless, a codec for listening to high quality audio over Bluetooth.

It’s a small revolution in the world of consumer audio. After aptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm presents aptX Lossless, a new codec which, as its name suggests, will allow you to listen to songs in CD quality wirelessly.

Concretely, this new codec will therefore allow you to use your headphones or wireless headphones to enjoy lossless audio – 16 bits and 44.1 KHz – via a Bluetooth connection. For this, Qualcomm has developed a new type of compression that does not degrade the audio quality of a title. The result is aptX Lossless, which will begin to be deployed from 2022 to manufacturers certified by Qualcomm.





Qualcomm ready to democratize lossless audio

With this new codec, the founder of the Snapdragon chips has become a player of choice for all manufacturers of true wireless headphones and other wireless headphones wishing to ride the wave of Lossless audio. Recently, lossless audio has indeed become a key argument in choosing a streaming music service.

Apple Music, in particular, introduced it at no additional cost to its service, along with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Except, in the case of Apple, its own audio devices like AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max cannot stream Lossless wirelessly, only AAC. Theoretically, wireless headphones from a competitor brand compatible with aptX Lossless could soon become a better choice for Apple Music users, provided that the service supports the Qualcomm codec… A shame!