Qualif. Euro Espoirs 2023 – The Bleuets launch their campaign perfectly by crushing Macedonia (3-0)

Expected at the turn after a complicated first part of 2021, Sylvain Ripoll and the France Espoirs team won with style, against North Macedonia in the framework of the qualifiers for Euro Espoirs 2023 (3-0 ). Faced with Macedonians in technical difficulty, the Bleuets did not do in detail. In the continuity of his transfer to Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga shone.

Will the France Espoirs team finally keep the promises expected of it? For this first match of the Under-21 Euro qualifiers to come in 2023, the teammates of Amine Gouiri, captain of the day, immediately showed that they were keen to make up for it, after their mixed Euro in the spring and the Games overused by the Olympic team. From the start of the game, it was Sofiane Diop who put Macedonian goalkeeper David Denkovski in difficulty, helped by his right post (1st).

It was then Gouiri who missed the frame, on a cross from Pierre Kalulu deviated in extremis and whose trajectory was going to surprise the attacker from Nice (18th). Not enough to discourage another promising striker, Nathanael Mbuku: on a cross from Melvin Bard, the Reims stadium striker took advantage of the passivity of the visitors’ defense to open the scoring (1-0, 26th).





Camavinga, total influence

Returning from the locker room, all crowned with his transfer to Real Madrid, Camavinga added a superb strike from the left to the near post (2-0, 50 ‘). The midfielder was the real boss of his team throughout the meeting, and this great goal crowned a high level performance.

AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu finished the job at the end of the game with a superb right lob in the box (3-0, 89th): the qualifying phase of the Bleuets is ideally launched. As usual, this success will require confirmation at the next meeting, on Monday in Torshavn, against the Faroe Islands. Five players celebrated their first selection with the Bleuets this Thursday evening: William Saliba, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Sofiane Diop, Sékou Mara and Khéphren Thuram. The beginning of the adventure is, in any case, very happy for them.

