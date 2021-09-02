Radiant Penélope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival

Spanish star Penélope Cruz accompanies Pedro Almodovar to the City of the Doges for “Madres Paralelas”, the opening film of the 72nd Venice Film Festival.

Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon … Many stars are expected in Venice for the 72nd edition of the Mostra, one of the biggest film festivals in the world (but of lesser importance artistic than Cannes and Berlin, Editor’s note), which will take place from September 1 to 11. Several personalities have already arrived on Tuesday in the city of the Doges, in particular Virginie Efira who is part of the jury for the official competition, or even Carla Bruni-Sarkozy.





This Wednesday will be screened the opening film, the highly anticipated new film by Pedro Almodovar, “Madres paralelas”, with Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Milena Smit and Rossy de Palma, which will be released following its presentation in Spain. We will have to wait to discover it in French theaters, its release being scheduled for December 1, 2021. In “Madres paralelas”, Penélope Cruz plays Janis, a woman and a mother whose fate will be followed over two years, in parallel with that of Teresa, embodied by the revelation Milena Smit. This is the actress’ eighth collaboration with the Spanish master of cinema.