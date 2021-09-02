rare trial of a former minister for having separated immigrant couples

She is accused of having contravened the law by automatically separating couples of asylum seekers: Inger Støjberg, former Minister of Integration of Denmark, is tried from Thursday, September 2 before the Special Court of Justice , an extremely rare procedure in the Scandinavian country.

The first of the 36 hearing days was devoted to the start of the presentation of the case by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which considers that Ms Støjberg violated the European Convention on Human Rights by ordering the separation of couples seeking asylum. asylum, some of whom had children, when the woman is a minor. In 2016, 23 couples, whose age difference was mostly small, had been separated, without individual examination of their file, under the instruction given by the Liberal minister.

The first trial in 25 years

This trial before the special court, composed of 26 judges and assembled exclusively to judge members of the government, former or current, “is the first (…) in 25 years and before that there was only one comparable case (…) it is historicalFrederik Waage, professor of law at the University of Southern Denmark, told AFP.





“I obviously expect to be cleared», Declared on his arrival in court the 48-year-old minister, dressed in a sapphire blue dress. She is due to testify from September 13. If initially “incorrect or misleading information»That it would have given in commission constituted an aggravating condition, they were finally not presented as such on the reading of the indictment.

In February, in her speech to Parliament, which in accordance with procedure adopted the preliminary indictment, she considered that she “does what I thought was the only political and human thing to do», To fight against forced child marriages. “Imagine arriving in a country like Denmark, a country of parity, as a young girl in a forced marriage, and finding that instead of giving yourself the option of breaking your forced marriage, the state forces you to do this by staying together in an asylum centerShe pleaded.

Of the 179 Folketing deputies, 139 voted in favor of the indictment. Thirty were opposed and ten did not participate in the vote.

Minister of Immigration from 2015 to 2019 in a center-right government supported by the populist anti-immigration right DF, the Danish People’s Party, Ms Støjberg assumed Denmark’s very restrictive welcome policy and prided herself on have passed more than 110 amendments restricting the rights of foreigners.

