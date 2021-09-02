Rayan Cherki unveils his future destination

Rayan Cherki, the nugget of the OL training center, is aiming for a very specific destination for the rest of his career. The young attacking midfielder wants to mark the history of the Lyon club before joining the real Madrid, his dream club.

OL Mercato: Rayan Cherki dreams of Real Madrid

Like Olympique Lyonnais, Rayan cherki is experiencing a sluggish start to the season. The Lyon club are in 5th place in Ligue 1 after four days. The young attacking midfielder, meanwhile, shows a decline in the Lyon jersey with only one game played this season. Despite this bad patch, the 18-year-old still has a nice side in the transfer market.

If his name was mentioned all over Europe during this summer transfer window, Rayan cherki finally decided to stay with OL with a specific destination in sight. He dreams of evolving one day at Real Madrid like a Karim Benzema before him. “We all know that the club of my dreams is Real Madrid (smile). Joining the biggest club in the world would be great. This is the perfect route, the one I have in mind. I get up every morning for that: to achieve my dreams ”, confided the Lyon nugget in comments reported by Eleven World.





Rayan Cherki wants to make Lyon history

If he has great ambitions for his future, the young striker still keeps a cool head. He wants above all to mark the history of his training club in the near future before leaving. “The perfect route would be the following: to mark the history of OL, then to mark the history of many other clubs, and therefore to mark the history of football”, he added. let’s remember that Rayan cherki is the figurehead of the OL training center. He is under contract until June 2023 with the Gones.