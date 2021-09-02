Real estate: will rents continue to rise in France?

Posted on Sep 2, 2021 at 7:01 amUpdated Sep 2, 2021, 9:51 AM

Neither the coronavirus epidemic nor the rent control measures that are developing in France are changing the trend: rents continue to increase throughout the national territory. According to figures from the Clameur observatory, the rental index has climbed by 7% in ten years in the ten largest French cities. And, 2020 was no exception, as the data from Fnaim confirms.

While the median rent per square meter excluding charges was 11.97 euros in Marseille in 2019, it reached 12.48 euros last year. Same thing in Paris (26 euros in 2019 against 26.40 euros in 2020), Lyon (13.22 euros, against 13.60 euros), Toulouse (11.64 euros, against 11.84 euros), Nantes (11, 56 euros, against 11.95 euros), Bordeaux (12.68 euros, against 13.13 euros) or Nice (15.72 euros against 16.25 euros).

“Due in particular to the health situation, some homes remained vacant in 2020 but many of their owners have backed down by preferring not to rent rather than lowering their rent,” notes the president of Fnaim, Jean. -Marc Torrollion. Main explanations for this state of affairs according to him: the difficulty for landlords in tense areas to subsequently increase the rent to its previous level.

“What would have been the interest for them to revise downwards the monthly sum requested from their new tenant with regard to a mechanism of supervision or ceiling of rents which would have penalized them in the long term even though the Covid pandemic? -19 is hopefully just a passing event? »Develops the expert.





Contraction of the rental stock

Since 2014, and except in very specific cases, landlords can no longer increase their rent beyond the annual variation in the benchmark rental index (IRL), even between two tenants.

Not to mention that rental demand remains particularly high and should remain so, fueled among other things by the lack of properties for sale and by a possible contraction of the rental stock in the years to come with the rental ban from 2028 onwards. housing labeled F or G.

Decrease in rental yield

Persistent therefore, the growth in rents tends to slow down, especially in urban areas where the marketing of new tax exemption programs is high, notes Odile Dubois-Joye, director of studies at the National Agency for Housing Information ( Anil).

“A study carried out in September 2020 by Anil based on the results of local rent observatories shows that the production of recent housing units – that is to say, out of the ground after 2005 – for which the rent was capped for a period of the majority of them, in return for tax advantages, may have had an impact on the level of rents of the previous generation, insofar as their owners had to adapt to this new competitive offer by reducing rents at the time of ‘a change of tenant. “

Problem: despite this continuing upward trend in rents, the return on investment is paradoxically deteriorating. And this, more particularly in the ten largest metropolises of the Hexagon. Reason? Over the past three years, the rents of the private rental stock have increased less quickly than the purchase prices. Example in the capital, the evolution of the rent index and that of prices showed at the beginning of 2018 a difference of only 10 points, that is to say twice less than in 2020, according to the observatory Clameur.