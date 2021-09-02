More

    Real Madrid would have planned a colossal bonus for Mbappé!

    In a few months, Kylian Mbappé should become the biggest opportunity to seize on the football planet. If he has not extended to PSG by January 1, which does not seem to be the trend at all, the French striker will be free to engage where he wants for the following season. For the moment, Real Madrid seem to be the favorite to welcome him. Especially since the merengue club leaves no possibility of failing.

    A premium between 60 and 80 million!

    Aware that it will take very hard to attract Mbappé, Real Madrid have already planned an absolutely colossal offer according to ABC. In addition to a salary of 30 million already higher than what he receives at PSG, the Merengue club would above all offer an incredible signing bonus estimated between 60 and 80 million euros! Which makes Mbappé’s dream of joining Real Madrid even more difficult to refuse …


    Kylian Mbappé, if the trend does not change at PSG, should arrive at the end of the contract at the end of the season. Real Madrid are just waiting for this to be able to jump in with a huge offer. And this one could be colossal.

