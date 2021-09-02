Good plan news RealMe 8: A powerful smartphone at a low price
For people looking for a cheap and powerful smartphone, Real Me is a brand that ranks among the benchmarks of entry and mid-range models for their quality and functionality.
The Realme 8, a large smartphone at an attractive price
Today the 128 GB Realme 8 released in March 2021 only is sold at 179 euros on Cdiscount. Below are the reasons why this model is a real bargain at this price point.
Powerful, responsive and wide! The RealMe 8 is generous. First of all, it is equipped with a Helio G95 processor entirely dedicated to video games, as well as a Cortex-A76 CPU at 2.05GHz. The brand wishes to directly target Gamers and thus equips its smartphone with 6 GB of RAM to ensure multitasking and manage greedy games.
It also has a large 6.4 ”screen (16.3 centimeters diagonal!), And not just any since it carries a 180Hz Super AMOLED panel, and Full HD +, spanning the entire surface with ultra-thin edges: the Realme 8 clearly wants to play in the big leagues. Its screen is by far one of its biggest strengths which surpasses its direct competitors namely Xiaomi or OPPO.
A high-tech camera
With such a generous data sheet, the model can equip itself with an excellent photo sensor to take breathtaking shots. The Realme 8 has a awesome camera with four rear modules : the main one at 64 Mpx, an ultra-wide angle at 8 Mpx, a macro at 2 Mpx and a last black and white camera at 2 Mpx. Everything is based on artificial intelligence for several recognitions in real time. Note also the presence of a 16 Mpx front lens.
Its 5000 mAh battery allows it to last a day and a half with extensive use! A very good performance for a model at this price. Even with video games: the charge is also fast with a hair over an hour to be completely refreshed.
In the end, we can honestly conclude by saying that the Realme 8 is a real good modern phone and, at that price, it’s just a golden offer, provided you don’t go for 5G right away.
