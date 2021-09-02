Record fine of 225 million euros for Whatsapp in Ireland

The Irish regulator believes that the messaging service has not respected its obligations of transparency towards Internet users on the use of the data that its service collects.

Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) fines Whatsapp Ireland 225 million euros. A record fine: the highest in the history of the CPD, and the second highest imposed in the EU in terms of data protection.

The investigation began in 2018 at the request of several national data protection authorities. According to its conclusions, WhatsApp has not complied with the transparency obligations on its data processing which appear in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) voted in 2018. Concretely, WhatsApp’s privacy policy, a document that must be accessible to all Internet users, is considered incomplete. Regulators note the vagueness around the sharing of data collected by WhatsApp from other Facebook entities.

Rewrite the privacy policy

The DPC gives WhatsApp two months to rewrite its privacy policy and make it clearer and more comprehensive. For example, non-users of the service should be informed that their phone number may be present on the mail servers. All that is required is for their number to be present in the contact book of a user’s phone.

WhatsApp has indicated that it is contesting this fine, which is judged “Disproportionate” according to the Facebook group service which plans to appeal this decision in Ireland or directly to the European Court of Justice. This appeal is not suspensive: the company has provisioned 77.5 million euros in anticipation of the payment of the fine.

An initially weaker sanction

Since most of the American tech giants have established their European headquarters in Ireland, the DPC is the supervisory authority of these companies for matters of data processing. But this regulator is regularly criticized for the slowness of its investigations and the weakness of its sanctions against tech players. Until Thursday, he had only sanctioned Twitter, with a fine of 450,000 euros imposed in December 2020.

Initially, the DPC planned to impose a fine of 50 million euros on WhatsApp. Eight national personal data protection authorities protested against this sum deemed too low. On July 28, the European Data Protection Committee, a body that brings together all of the Union’s CNILs, ordered the DPC to significantly increase its sanction. Hence the final amount of 225 million euros.