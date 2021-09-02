More

    Red Notice on Netflix: Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up to stop Gal Gadot

    Clement Cusseau

    Clement Cusseau

    After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

    Netflix has unveiled a first trailer for its action comedy “Red Notice” which will feature Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

    A cast of Hollywood superstars has been assembled by Netflix for the action comedy Red Notice. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot indeed form the trio of the film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Even not bad! (Dodgeball)) which will be released on the platform on November 12th.


    Red Notice follows the hunt around the world of a professional thief; to put an end to his high-level burglaries, an FBI agent is forced to form an alliance with a con artist who will not hesitate to betray him at the slightest opportunity. Real face to face between three protagonists, Red Notice promises a deluge of impressive action scenes, evidenced by the trailer unveiled above.

    With an estimated budget of nearly $ 200 million, Red Notice is the movie original most expensive ever produced by Netflix.


