Reddit Discussion Forum Kicks Antivax, Anti-Mask Community

The famous American Reddit forum, known to host thousands of different communities, announced Wednesday, September 1 the closure of NoNewNormal, a discussion space that brought together tens of thousands of anti-fax and anti-mask Internet users, regularly denying the dangerousness of Covid-19 .

Seen negatively by much of the other Reddit community, NoNewNormal was a forum where you could find everything from conspiratorial posts comparing sanitation measures to the policies of Nazi Germany, to posts denouncing the pharmaceutical industry and the dangerousness of vaccines against Covid-19. On August 11, Reddit administrators had already placed this forum in “quarantine”, a term (prior to the pandemic) used to designate security measures taken against certain communities deemed problematic. Posts could not appear on the site’s home page, and you had to be a registered user to view NoNewNormal.





The subject of disinformation around the Covid-19 pandemic has sown discord on Reddit in recent weeks. Because if there are common rules of use applied by the company, this forum bringing together tens of millions of Internet users every day works essentially thanks to the work of volunteer moderators, appointed within each community, and able to decide on the rules. and prohibitions specific to a sub-forum.

Protest movement

On August 25, moderators from dozens of communities, some of which have more than ten million members, sent an open letter to Reddit management, accusing the company of failing to act on the spread of disinformation on the site. . “We call on the administrators to regain control of their site, and to eradicate the dangerous medical disinformation, which endangers lives and contributes to the continuity of this pandemic”, wrote these influential Reddit users.

The initial reaction of Reddit, through the voice of its CEO, Steve Huffman, had aroused the ire of many Internet users. The co-founder of the site, known under the pseudonym “Spez”, swept away the idea of ​​banning anti -ax communities, believing that “The protest is part of Reddit and is a foundation of democracy”, and adding that it was important to allow everyone to debate.

It is therefore a complete turnaround that was operated by Reddit on Wednesday, the administration having nevertheless justified the decision to remove NoNewNormal, not because of the opinions expressed therein, but because its members were working together to disrupt the activity. other communities, a practice formally prohibited by the site. At the same time, a Reddit administrator announced that 54 other “Covidosceptic” communities had been placed in quarantine.

