Relics of Seirai Genshin Impact, how to complete the quest? – Breakflip

Find in this guide the solution for the quest “Relics of Seirai” in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Already has plenty of quests to complete, but with the release of patch 2.1, new story, world, daily, and Archons quests are available.

Among the new missions added to the game, we find some called Relics of Seirai and that you will get automatically when you will set foot on the island of Seirai, one of the two new areas of Inazuma.

How to complete the quest “Relics of Seirai” in Genshin Impact?

To get this quest, you will need to go to Seirai Island located south of Inazuma City. Once there, head a little north-northwest to the Statue of the Seven on the island as you can see with the location of the blue arrow on the map below in order to find Fujiwara Toshiko which is attacked by monsters.

The location of Fujiwara Toshiko

Eliminate the monsters, then talk to him to get a treasure map. Look to the side of the map and you will see symbols. Then join Toshiko, then walk on the following symbols in order :





The T-shaped symbol in the middle

The E-shaped symbol on the right

The L-shaped symbol with a bar to the right which is to the left

The map with the symbols to be placed in order at the bottom right

Once done, you then have a secret passage in the ground that opens. Get off, and now you have to walk again on the symbols in the order following a T box, an E box and an L. As soon as you have checked all the boxes, the puzzle resets. So reactivate the handle, then again respect the order of the boxes above.

After obtaining the famous treasure, Toshiko asks you to take her home to his camp. On the road, you will face different enemies that you have to eliminate. As soon as you reach the camp, the quest ends and you get your rewards.

If you want to know more about this quest and how to complete it, you can check out the video above from Silverwhale.