Remnants of Storm Ida cause deadly flooding in New York

After sweeping through the southern United States, Hurricane Ida, clearly downgraded, reached New York City under a state of emergency. At least eight people have died, including a 2-year-old child, due to flooding caused by heavy rains. Several of the victims were trapped in the basement of their building, according to local media.

For “the first time” in New York, a state of “flood emergency” has been declared by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the megalopolis and its immense suburbs, according to a tweet from this government organization .





Bill de Blasio, the outgoing mayor of the American economic and cultural capital spoke of a “historic meteorological event” by declaring a “state of emergency” in his city. This should lead in particular to the closure of schools and public transport. Almost all of New York’s subway lines were suspended on Wednesday.

Downpours began at 9:30 p.m. (1:30 GMT) in New York City, where the NWS tweeted several videos of flooded streets in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, making traffic impossible. “Do not drive on flooded roads. Nothing is known about the depth and it is too dangerous. Turn around and do not drown!” Urged the weather service.

Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard, but only seemed to be getting worse. Finally made it through to higher ground and a fellow passenger exclaims ‘oh no I missed my stop ..’ pic.twitter.com/ofrVQhGnhK – Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021



Impressive tornadoes also struck Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, where a 19-year-old man died and another person went missing after a building flooded.

In addition to New York, Philadelphia has also been placed on tornado alert. “Take shelter NOW. Flying debris will be dangerous for those who are not sheltered,” tweeted Notify NYC, a New York City emergency communications program.

With AFP and Reuters